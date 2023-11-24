Capital World Investors Sells 175,135 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,582,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175,135 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.34% of Franco-Nevada worth $368,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNV. City State Bank grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 38.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $118.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.76. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $116.38 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.19 and a 200-day moving average of $139.67.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

