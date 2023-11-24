Trexquant Investment LP Buys 139,384 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 151.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,384 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.20% of Guardant Health worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Piper Sandler raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of GH stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $69,253.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

