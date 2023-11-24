Capital World Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,396,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902,632 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $299,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 98,370.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,378,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,187 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at $76,258,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,053,000 after purchasing an additional 670,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth $32,185,000.

WOLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

WOLF stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

