Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 982.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 128,368 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of Pentair worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Pentair by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pentair by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.69. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $71.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

