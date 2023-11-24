General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $247.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.16. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

