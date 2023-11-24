Capital World Investors Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,381,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,895 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.20% of T-Mobile US worth $330,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS stock opened at $148.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,453 shares of company stock worth $24,125,356 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

