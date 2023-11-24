Trexquant Investment LP Invests $8.13 Million in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 42,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 50.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Cencora by 262.1% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock opened at $199.68 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.48 and a 1 year high of $200.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.12 and its 200-day moving average is $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on COR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.36.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

