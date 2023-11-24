ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,965,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 679,830 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 8.00% of ManpowerGroup worth $314,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,364,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

