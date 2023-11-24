Trexquant Investment LP Has $9.95 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 30,912 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,313,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $497,231,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 21,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 15,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,009 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $428.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $437.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.73 and its 200-day moving average is $382.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica
In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.
