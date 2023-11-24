Trexquant Investment LP Has $9.95 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 30,912 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,313,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $497,231,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 21,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 15,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,009 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $428.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $437.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.73 and its 200-day moving average is $382.65.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.94.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

