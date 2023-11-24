WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0219 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 66.4% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.70 million and $41,290.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00186090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010935 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016464 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.