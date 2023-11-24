Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Trading Down 0.9%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $24.18. 850,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,244,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

