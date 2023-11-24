Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Shares Up 3.3%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Worley in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

