Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Trading Up 1.1%

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.61 and last traded at $27.58. Approximately 47,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 110,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

Core Alternative ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $398.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Core Alternative ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Alternative ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Core Alternative ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,393,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core Alternative ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 144,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,360 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Core Alternative ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Alternative ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 220,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares during the period.

About Core Alternative ETF

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Alternative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Alternative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.