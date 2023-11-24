Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Trading Up 13.5%

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 8,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 3,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Universal Robina Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

Universal Robina Company Profile

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. It operates through Branded Consumer Foods, and Agro-Industrial and Commodity Food Products segments. The Branded Consumer Foods segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, and pasta, as well as ready-to-drink tea products.

