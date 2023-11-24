Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $7.97. 1,007,511 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16,237% from the average session volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Tricon Residential Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.