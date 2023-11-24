Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.50. 2,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Samsonite International Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Samsonite International had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The business had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsonite International S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

