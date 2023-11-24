Capital International Investors Buys 50,337 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,867,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,337 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $417,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 255,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,838,000. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OWL. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 800.11%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

