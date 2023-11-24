Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Trading Up 0.2%

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02. 98,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a market cap of $527.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVHI. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 79.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period.

About Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

