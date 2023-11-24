International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Trading 2.1% Higher

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 3,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

