Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Shares Down 4.5%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSE:SVB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 44,744 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 27,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Silver Bull Resources Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.