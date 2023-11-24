Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Trading Down 4.9%

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.48). Approximately 10,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 18,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.51).

Mind Gym Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £37.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,283.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.53.

Mind Gym Company Profile

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

