Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Shares Up 33.3%

Shares of Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 50,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 36,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Wolfden Resources Stock Up 33.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolfden Resources Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfden Resources Company Profile

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, gold, silver, and sulphide deposits. Its flagship project is the Rice Island project that covers 2,611 hectares of land located in the Snow Lake-Flin Flon greenstone belt, Manitoba.

