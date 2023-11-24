W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $829,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after buying an additional 960,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,379,000 after acquiring an additional 181,236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,653,000 after purchasing an additional 269,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,792,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $808.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $534.01 and a 12-month high of $813.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $731.54 and a 200 day moving average of $722.93.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on W.W. Grainger

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.