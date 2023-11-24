Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 113,189 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,189 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $792,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,704,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $753,036,000 after purchasing an additional 682,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,744,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $65,437,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Hess Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE HES opened at $144.40 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.76 and its 200 day moving average is $145.41.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

