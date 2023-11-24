Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Nucor worth $897,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Nucor by 101,409.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nucor by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,657 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $157.40 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.08.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

