Korea Investment CORP Has $29.88 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 428,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,493 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $29,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Aflac by 99,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,462,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,297,000 after acquiring an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 71.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,201 shares of company stock worth $13,163,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Aflac Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $82.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $82.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

