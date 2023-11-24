Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 1,369.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of IRT stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.06. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $19.68.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

