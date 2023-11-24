Korea Investment CORP Has $23.56 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $23,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $272.80 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.71 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $311,281. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.