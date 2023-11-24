Korea Investment CORP Has $27.93 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,240 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Kroger worth $27,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 12.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 20.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

