Covestor Ltd Has $106,000 Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,920,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 241,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $524,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRUS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

