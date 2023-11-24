Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.86. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $196.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.20 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SFNC shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,562.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,730.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simmons First National Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

