The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMPL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

