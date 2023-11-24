Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $29,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,218.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,945.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,986.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,224.80.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

