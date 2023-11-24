Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,686.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 83,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of USB opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

