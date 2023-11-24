Covestor Ltd Boosts Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 107.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,793 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Owens Corning by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,236,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,908,000 after purchasing an additional 131,951 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 25.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,578,000 after purchasing an additional 448,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after buying an additional 310,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Argus upped their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $132.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.13. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $147.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

