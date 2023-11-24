FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Shares Up 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.15. 168,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $594.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 8.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 56,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 4.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter.

About FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

