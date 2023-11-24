STP Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $130.73 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0673 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $130.73 million and $8.85 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STP has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015739 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,762.65 or 1.00066453 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011400 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000806 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003952 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06649428 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $8,862,436.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

