Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 4,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 25,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Loncor Gold Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$52.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

