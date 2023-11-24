Jet Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $89,691.32 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $89,691.32 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015739 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,762.65 or 1.00066453 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011400 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000806 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00321396 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $89,109.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.