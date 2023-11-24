Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.20. 49,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 112,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SMWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Similarweb from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Similarweb from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Similarweb Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Similarweb

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the third quarter worth approximately $8,960,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,890 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at $2,411,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth $1,588,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Similarweb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,208,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 206,199 shares during the period.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

