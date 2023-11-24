Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) Trading Down 2.7%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.09. 205,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,570,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Troika Media Group Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Troika Media Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Troika Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting services and solutions worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other services.

