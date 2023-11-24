Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) Trading Down 2.7%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.09. 205,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,570,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Troika Media Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Troika Media Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Troika Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting services and solutions worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other services.

