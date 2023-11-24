MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Trading 0.3% Higher

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.69. 406,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 928,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Free Report) by 185.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.73% of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN

