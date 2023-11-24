Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Trading Up 1.8%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 8,324,805 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 446% from the average daily volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

