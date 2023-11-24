AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Stock Price Up 0.1%

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.25. 2,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,686 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned about 51.73% of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (GK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers exposure to a portfolio of US growth stocks across multiple investment themes believed to represent top thematic macro opportunities.

