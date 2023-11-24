GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC) Shares Down 37.5%

GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC – Get Free Report) was down 37.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37.
