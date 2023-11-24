JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Trading Up 0.4%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.92 and last traded at $61.92. Approximately 6 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.64.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Free Report) by 5,100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (JCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks that are selected with a preference toward lower carbon footprint. JCTR was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

