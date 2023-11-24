Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 520,655 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.11% of Autodesk worth $921,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,914,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,596,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Autodesk by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $202.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $232.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.