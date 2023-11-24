US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 311.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USFD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 110.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,879,000 after buying an additional 9,471,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in US Foods by 75.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in US Foods by 15.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,956,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,355,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Price Performance

US Foods stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on USFD

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.