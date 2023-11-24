Korea Investment CORP Sells 185,453 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,453 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Centene were worth $25,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.59. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $87.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.