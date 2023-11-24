Twin Tree Management LP Purchases Shares of 88,017 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,000. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.09% of Teradata at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 214.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 40.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 115.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TDC opened at $47.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $83,016.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,471.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,176. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile



Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.



